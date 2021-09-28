Some showers will work their way through the area later this morning into the midday hours… showers and strong t’storms this afternoon. Iso’d severe t’storms will be possible with locally damaging winds, hail and downpours being the the main concerns. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The shower/t’storm activity will push south and east of the city this evening with partial clearing the remainder of the night. It will be cooler, too, with temps falling into the 50s… 40s inland.
Tomorrow will be a very nice fall day: sunny to partly cloudy with highs only in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny and even cooler with just a stray shower. Expect highs in the mid 60s.