NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wreath-laying ceremony at New York City’s Vietnam veterans memorial honored Purple Heart recipients.
The ceremony Tuesday was part of a national tribute event called the Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission.READ MORE: Remembering 9/11: Gov. Kathy Hochul Proposes Legislation To Make National Guard Members Veterans
Purple Heart recipients from across the nation gathered in Lower Manhattan to pay respects.READ MORE: Veterans Groups Urge Anyone Who Needs Help To Reach Out
“It’s overwhelming … I’m emotional. Next to the wall, that’s tough to look at and read, even after 50-something years, it’s very hard,” Vietnam War veteran Joe Hill said.MORE NEWS: President Biden Signs Legislation Awarding Congressional Gold Medal To Harlem Hellfighters
During the ceremony, three new names were also added to the memorial. That brings the total number of New York City residents killed during the Vietnam War to 1,744.