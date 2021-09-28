NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Halloween is right around the corner.
Americans are expected to spend billions on candy this year.READ MORE: Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Publicly For 1st Time Since Her Body Was Found: 'We Can't Let Her Name Be Taken In Vain'
Candystore.com compiled a list of the top selling Halloween candies in each state, and the results may surprise you.
According to the rankings:READ MORE: Caught On Video: Police Say Man Suspected Of Robbing 7 Unsuspecting Seniors In The Bronx
New York
- Sour Patch Kids is in first place, with 138,750 pounds sold
- Hot Tamales comes in second with 129,337 pounds sold
- Candy Corn is in third place, with 60,508 pounds sold
New Jersey
- M&M’s take first place, with 141,782 pounds sold
- Tootsie Pops are in second, with 137,992 pounds sold
- Skittles is in third place, with 130,098 pounds sold
Connecticut
- Almond Joy is in first place, with 2,873 pounds sold
- Milky Way is in second, with 2,198 pounds sold
- M&M’s take third place, with 1,872