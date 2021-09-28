CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Halloween is right around the corner.

Americans are expected to spend billions on candy this year.

Candystore.com compiled a list of the top selling Halloween candies in each state, and the results may surprise you.

According to the rankings:

New York

  • Sour Patch Kids is in first place, with 138,750 pounds sold
  • Hot Tamales comes in second with 129,337 pounds sold
  • Candy Corn is in third place, with 60,508 pounds sold

New Jersey

  • M&M’s take first place, with 141,782 pounds sold
  • Tootsie Pops are in second, with 137,992 pounds sold
  • Skittles is in third place, with 130,098 pounds sold

Connecticut

  • Almond Joy is in first place, with 2,873 pounds sold
  • Milky Way is in second, with 2,198 pounds sold
  • M&M’s take third place, with 1,872
