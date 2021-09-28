NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police sources tell CBS2 a man and a woman were shot on the Upper West Side on Tuesday, and they’re investigating whether a third shooting victim is connected.

It happened inside a courtyard at the Wise Houses at West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police say at least a dozen shots were fired. It’s not clear how many shooters there were, but one gun was recovered.

A woman in her 30s who had run all the way to Central Park was found there with a gunshot wound to the hand.

A man in his 20s ran up Amsterdam. He fell to the ground after being shot.

“I came up to him. He was slumped against the post. There was a lot of blood coming from his chest. A lot of bloody tissues around him, and quite a few police were already at the scene, but there were a lot of witnesses as well at the scene. And also, I think a group of his friends were also there, and as I was walking over, there were dispersing along the different streets around here, kind of wanting to get out of the area,” witness Olivia Empson told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

That victim was seriously injured.

Police say another man checked himself into a local hospital and gave his address as the Wise Houses. He was shot, and they suspect he too is connected to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.