NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The court of appeals in Manhattan is hearing arguments Wednesday on a vaccine mandate for health care workers.
It comes after a lawsuit on whether requiring the vaccine violates the religious freedom of two Long Island nurses and a health care worker in Syracuse.
Currently, New York health care workers who have applied for religious exemptions are permitted to work until Oct. 12.
In the city, Friday is the deadline for teachers and city workers to get at least one shot of the COVID vaccine or lose their job.