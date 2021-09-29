NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
Crews were called around 3:15 a.m. to a building on West 238th Street.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of windows on the fifth floor.
Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze under control in just over an hour.
No injuries were reported.