By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

Crews were called around 3:15 a.m. to a building on West 238th Street.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of windows on the fifth floor.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze under control in just over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

