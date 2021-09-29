NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an Uber driver may lose his eye after an altercation last month in Manhattan.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on August 28 near East 14th Street and Third Avenue in the East Village.
Surveillance video appears to show the suspect running through the middle of the street trying to hail a ride.
When the Uber driver wouldn’t pick him up, police said the suspect hit the 45-year-old victim in the face with his cellphone.
The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious injury to his left eye.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.