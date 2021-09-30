HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, it’s now legal for sports fans to bet on their favorite sports team.
The Mohegan Sun and the Foxwoods Resort Casino have been granted sports betting licenses by the state Department of Consumer Protection.
Gov. Ned Lamont visited both casinos Thursday morning and placed ceremonial first bets.
The legal sports gambling industry is expected to generate $100 million a year in state revenue.
Online betting is expected to get the green light next week.