NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is launching a new precinct greeter program.
The program features a community guide, or a customer service representative, who will serve as the first point of contact for visitors.
"They're going to inquire why are you there. And once you give them that information, they can navigate you through the different departments within that precinct, whether it's domestic violence, community affairs to get a permit or simply to retrieve an accident or complaint report," NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said.
The NYPD says the program builds on the department’s commitment to improve ties with people in a precinct’s community.