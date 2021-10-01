Breaking NewsSupreme Court Won't Block NYC's Vaccine Mandate For School Staff
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two current NYPD officers and a retired officer face bribery charges in an alleged towing scheme.

James Davneiro, Giancarlo Osma and Michael Perri were arrested Friday morning.

The alleged scheme started in May 2020.

Investigators said Davneiro and Osma would respond to accidents and steer the damaged vehicles to a towing and auto repair business operated by Perri.

In exchange, Perri allegedly paid the two officers thousands in cash bribes.

Perri retired from the NYPD in June 2020.

