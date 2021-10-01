NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A daring rescue in the East River was caught on camera.
NYPD body cameras captured the save.
When a teen accidentally fell off a water-front railing & into the East River — it was @NYPD1Pct cops who responded. They jumped into action, tossing the struggling 17 y/o a life ring & pulling him from the water to safety.
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 1, 2021
Officers used a life ring to pull a 17-year-old boy from the water after he accidentally fell from a railing.
The images were shared on Twitter by Commissioner Dermot Shea.