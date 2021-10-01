CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A daring rescue in the East River was caught on camera.

NYPD body cameras captured the save.

Officers used a life ring to pull a 17-year-old boy from the water after he accidentally fell from a railing.

The images were shared on Twitter by Commissioner Dermot Shea.

