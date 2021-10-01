CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A memorial service was held Friday night for a high school soccer player who was shot and killed in New Jersey.

Grieving family and friends attended the service at the Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth for 17-year-old Paul Baez.

Paul was shot and killed Monday on Fulton Street in Elizabeth. Police say the teen was going to a relative’s house for dinner when shots were fired.

Paul was a high school senior and wanted to be a professional soccer player.

“There’s not words to express how the community loved Paul. Paul is a friend. Paul is a teammate,” said Merlín Villagomez, Paul’s coach.

“He was always there to push us, all the time. Just his energy overall. He always brought light to our team,” one friend said.

It’s not clear if Paul was targeted or an innocent bystander. No arrests have been made.

