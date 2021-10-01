NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A state Assembly committee will hold a hearing Friday on conditions at Rikers Island.
The meeting in Lower Manhattan will look at recent reports of deteriorating conditions, including sickness, death and violence.
In a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, lawmakers asked for a number of changes, including the release of 164 additional people held on non-violent parole violations.
That would double the number of those being let out under the newly signed Less is More law.
“We have to factor in both what we’re trying to achieve in Rikers and what we’re trying to achieve in communities. It is not the same situation as this summer,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
"We are not satisfied with what the response has been," said Sergio de la Pava, with New York Defender Services. "When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. What we see is we keep sending people to that island every day."
Amid the recent revelations, a federal judge will monitor the conditions more closely.