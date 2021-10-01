NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was stabbed at a bus stop Friday in Brooklyn.
Police said the attack happened on Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville around 2:30 p.m.
It was near the Metropolitan Diploma Plus High School, but Department of Education officials told CBS2 the incident was non-school related.
Police are looking for the suspected attacker, a 16-year-old girl with short, curly blonde hair.
WATCH: Chopper 2 Over The Scene