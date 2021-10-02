By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After another chilly start, temps will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.
It stays quiet tonight under mostly clear skies. It won’t be quite as cool, but you’ll still want a jacket if you’ll be out late.
Temps waking up tomorrow morning will be in the low 60s around town and the 50s in the suburbs.
Sunday is still great. A bright morning will give way to increasing clouds by late in the day. The good news is any showers look to hold off until after sunset and more so overnight into Monday.
Things turn unsettled into next week with a shower risk almost every day.