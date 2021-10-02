NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight service was held Saturday night for the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Families of fallen firefighters gathered at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.READ MORE: New Jersey Car Show Goes All Electric
The names of 29 firefighters from the New York area who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 were added to the memorial. That includes 27 firefighters who died of 9/11-related illnesses.READ MORE: 'This Isn't Just A Problem For Texas Women': 5th Annual Women's March Focuses On Fight For Abortions Rights
Watch the service —
In all, 215 firefighters were honored this year.MORE NEWS: Runners Lace Up For Final New York City Marathon Training Run
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m.