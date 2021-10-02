By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a crisp, fall start to kick off the weekend. While we’re not quite as chilly as we were yesterday morning, you’ll still need a jacket if you’re out early. Temps are in the 50s around NYC and 40s in the suburbs.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Shot In Head At Brooklyn Playground In Critical Condition
Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish today. With a west to southwest flow beginning, highs today will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw Friday… in the mid 70s for most.
We climb even warmer for Sunday, into the upper 70s… even low 80s for spots to the south. The morning starts off decent, and then we’ll see thickening clouds into the afternoon. The good news is our next rain threat should hold off until late Sunday, mainly after sunset.
After that, it looks to stay unsettled through next week. No day is a washout, but there's a shower risk each day.
Have a great weekend!