RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday on Long Island.
Police responded to the area near 2995 Sound Avenue in Riverhead around 10:45 a.m.
Officers on the scene found the small private plane flipped over. The pilot had suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the plane flipped while the pilot was attempting to land on a private airstrip.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified.