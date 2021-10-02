CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, New York, plane crash, Riverhead, Suffolk County

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday on Long Island.

Police responded to the area near 2995 Sound Avenue in Riverhead around 10:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Biggest Lottery Prize In Over 8 Months Up For Grabs In Saturday Powerball Drawing

Officers on the scene found the small private plane flipped over. The pilot had suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man Accused Of Grabbing 10-Year-Old Girl's Buttocks At Brooklyn Subway Station

According to police, the plane flipped while the pilot was attempting to land on a private airstrip.

MORE NEWS: Sunset Park Fire Sends 16 To Hospital, 4 Suffered 'Life-Threatening' Injuries, FDNY Says

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

CBSNewYork Team