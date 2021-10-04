Breaking NewsWoman Pushed Into Subway At Times Square Station
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, Mass Transit, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York, Public Transportation, Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Beginning Monday, the MTA says unvaccinated workers will have to test weekly for COVID.

The agency says the move is part of an ongoing effort to protect transit workers and customers.

READ MORE: Concern Grows Over Whether NYC Will Have Enough Substitute Teachers, Safety Agents To Cover Those Who Don't Get Vaccinated

New hires who start on or after November 14 must be fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: Connecticut State Workers Need To Be Vaccinated Or Submit To Weekly Testing

The MTA says vaccinations are available at its facilities, and there are 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

MORE NEWS: Sotomayor Denies Injunction Against NYC's COVID Vaccine Mandate

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team