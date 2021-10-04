NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Beginning Monday, the MTA says unvaccinated workers will have to test weekly for COVID.
The agency says the move is part of an ongoing effort to protect transit workers and customers.
New hires who start on or after November 14 must be fully vaccinated.
The MTA says vaccinations are available at its facilities, and there are 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.
