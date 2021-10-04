CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The winning numbers have been drawn in a massive Powerball jackpot worth nearly $700 million.

They are: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and Powerball 15.

People were out Monday night until the last minute grabbing tickets. Although it has been a waiting game, their mindset is somebody has to win eventually, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“I don’t want to show my numbers, but it’s the winning ticket,” Clifton resident Choisette Hargon said.

Each player prayed the jackpot will end up in their hands — a whopping $697 million. If there is a winner and that person takes the cash option, that’s more than $485 million before taxes.

“It’s outrageous and it’s at a point where you gotta at least try your luck,” said Danielle Espinoza of Clifton.

Espinoza tried her luck giving it a shot at a Quick Mart in Clifton and there’s a reason. In January, it sold two winning tickets, including a jackpot prize.

The store’s Rajesh Patel said, “$1 million and $23 million same day. Very exciting!”

One tourist grabbed his tickets at another lucky spot, Pronto Pizza. The Manhattan pizzeria dished out a Mega Millions jackpot ticket last month.

“I’m hoping lightning strikes twice,” Barry Lewis said.

Lotto officials said the Powerball jackpot has been rolling for nearly four months. Many people are hoping that ends with them on Monday night.

“Oh my goodness, what wouldn’t I do? We’ve been through a lot with the pandemic, so it would be nice to kind of decompress,” said Donna Holder, who works in Midtown.

“Live the best life I can live,” Paterson, New Jersey resident Joe Robinson said.

“Your life, your family’s life, your grandkids’ lives. Everybody’s life changes,” Lewis added.

“I probably wouldn’t know what to do with it, but at least help anyone I could within a five-mile radius, give $1 million to everyone on the block,” Espinoza said.

The latest Powerball jackpot ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. Lotto history and the sixth largest for the Powerball game. If nobody wins Monday night, the jackpot will inch closer to $1 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.