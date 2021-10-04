NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar struck two restaurants just days apart in Lower Manhattan.
The first incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on September 24 at The Butcher's Daughter on Kenmare Street.
Police said the suspect climbed into the business through an unsecured window and stole a backpack containing a debit card, which he allegedly used to make unauthorized purchases.

The second incident was caught on video just after 7 a.m. on September 26 at Wayan on Spring Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect look around before lowering himself down through an unsecured cellar door. He can be seen inside a stock room, where police said he stole a case of distilled water.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.