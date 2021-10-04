NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s vaccine mandate took effect Monday for public school employees.

Over the weekend, more employees went and got the shot, but nearly 7,400 did not. Those Department of Education workers could be put on unpaid leave, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Close to 1,000 teachers got vaccinated after last Friday’s deadline. They were allowed in schools Monday, while some unvaccinated staff members participated in a rally in Downtown Brooklyn.

“As of today, all the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated, and that is unprecedented,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, confident in how the city is handling its vaccine mandate for school workers.

“Ninety-five percent of all full-time DOE employees are vaccinated, 96% of all teachers, 99% of all principals,” de Blasio said.

Approximately 8,000 out of all 148,000 DOE employees, 3,000 out of 78,000 teachers and 12 out of 1,600 principals are unvaccinated. Most were replaced with substitutes.

“A benefit of being the largest district in the nation is that we have the largest village of dedicated adults prepared to step up for our young people,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.

Joshua Ng teaches 8th grade science at Lower Manhattan Community Middle School, which shares a campus with two other schools. All three reached a 100% vaccination rate and are not dealing with a staff shortage.

“We can continue to grow and be somewhat normal,” Ng said. “Whatever normal is in a pandemic.”

But some schools are dealing with major deficits. Twenty teachers did not show up at New Dorp High School on Staten Island.

Stephanie Edmonds, an unvaccinated high school history teacher in the Bronx, was denied access while her religious exemption is under review. She is on paid leave.

“I am not sure how my school is going to handle this,” Edmonds said.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the teachers union, said the last minute scramble could’ve been avoided if the vaccine mandate was announced in the summer.

“Chaotic would be the nice way of putting it,” Mulgrew said.

Mulgrew wouldn’t say if he’s confident that substitute teachers will successfully fill the gaps. He’s particularly worried about staffing at the citywide District 75 schools, which serve students with special needs.

“Where we have some of our most challenging students who really need a lot of help and support… That was the area of concern throughout yesterday, Saturday and yesterday… especially on the southern tip of Staten Island,” Mulgrew said.

Lack of school safety agents is also a major problem — 745 are still unvaccinated, so some schools are left with just one.

“We were short almost 1,500 school safety agents going into the school year. So this just compounded the entire problem that we were already facing,” said Mulgrew.

The teachers union said it’s not too late. If teachers or staff members get vaccinated Monday, they can return to work Tuesday, despite the deadline.

According to the union, 3,000 members submitted exemptions. About 1,000 were approved, mostly for medical reasons.