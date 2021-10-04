NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was pushed into an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday after an altercation on the 1/2/3 uptown platform.READ MORE: Concern Grows Over Whether NYC Will Have Enough Substitute Teachers, Safety Agents To Cover Those Who Don't Get Vaccinated
According to sources, one woman pushed another into the train as it entered the station. The victim did not fall into the tracks, but rather made contact with the incoming train.
The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately clear.READ MORE: Unvaccinated MTA Workers Must Now Undergo Weekly COVID Testing
She suffered injuries to her face and was rushed to a hospital.
The suspect took off. Police are searching the area for her.MORE NEWS: Connecticut State Workers Need To Be Vaccinated Or Submit To Weekly Testing
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.