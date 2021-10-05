NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new memorial to New Yorkers lost to gun violence is now on display in Battery Park.
In all, 1,050 vases represent each resident of the state who died from gun violence in 2020.
The memorial was organized by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a shooting in 2011.
Her organization said gun violence is up 29% in New York over the previous year.
READ MORE: Police Expert Says Recent Rash Of Shocking Gun Crimes May Require New York City To Rethink Its Street Safety Strategy
Giffords said it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to put political differences aside, and take action on gun reform.
“Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right, the courage of new ideas. I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together,” Giffords said.
Giffords is calling on Congress to approve universal background checks, and more funding for gun violence intervention programs.