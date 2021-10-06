NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal agents raided the offices of a New York City police union on Tuesday morning

Later in the evening, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins resigned, sources told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

“Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

In a letter that went out to union members, the executive board wrote: “The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined. However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”

Congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted Tuesday night, “A first class raid followed by a first class resignation. Former Sergeant Ed Mullins: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

A first-class raid followed by a first-class resignation. Former Sergeant Ed Mullins: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. https://t.co/HLRUHgfsjQ — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 6, 2021

Torres later told reporters, “The resignation of Ed Mullins is long overdue. You know, Ed Mullins has been the most hateful local figure in the public life of New York City. He has a long record of abusing his power, engaging in misconduct, embracing conspiracy theories, trafficking in hate and sexism and racism and homophobia.”

It was a remarkable scene earlier Tuesday at the union’s headquarters. FBI agents clad in dark suits carried open cardboard boxes of evidence from the offices on Worth Street in Tribeca, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

“Can you tell us what’s in the boxes?” Caloway asked.

The agents didn’t answer any questions, but Caloway saw what looked like green bullet-resistant vests or body armor inside those boxes.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation and had no further comment. No charges have been filed.

Law enforcement sources said the FBI is investigating alleged financial improprieties not specified at this time.

Federal agents also raided Mullins’ home on Long Island. The brash and controversial union leader repeatedly clashed with city leaders. Mullins has been in the midst of a departmental trial, accused of violating policy when he posted the police report of de Blasio’s daughter after she was arrested during George Floyd protests last year.

De Blasio was asked about the SBA headquarters raid Tuesday morning.

“A lot of what he has done has been really, really destructive,” de Blasio said. “I think he’s been a divisive voice. But that doesn’t cause me to feel anything in this situation because I don’t know what’s happening. All I hear is an FBI raid. I don’t know the specifics. I don’t know who it’s directed at. I want to really hear the details before I comment further.”

The SBA, which represents approximately 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, has not released a statement. CBS2 called an attorney for Mullins, but has not yet received a reply.

As for the possible body armor removed from the union’s offices by the FBI, those vests were green in color. NYPD-issued vests are blue.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer, Jessica Layton and Nick Caloway contributed to this report.