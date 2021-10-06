PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to a German scientist and a Scottish-born scientist who is a professor at Princeton University.
David W.C. MacMillan has been at Princeton since 2006.
He was awarded the prize along with Benjamin List.

The 2021 #NobelPrize in chemistry has been awarded to #PrincetonU professor David MacMillan "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis."
The pair was cited for their work developing a new way to build molecules in an environmentally cleaner way.
The Nobel panel said both scientists independently developed this work in 2000, and noted it's common for scientists in related fields to share the prize.
Fellow Princeton professor Syukuro Manabe was also among those awarded the Nobel Prize for physics.