NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested the woman seen on video pushing a subway rider into an oncoming train on Monday in Times Square.

Police said Anthonia Egegbara, 29, of Far Rockaway was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Police said they found her Tuesday inside the same station, where a day earlier she allegedly pushed a 42-year-old woman as an Uptown 3 train was pulling in, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

According to the NYPD, Egegbara has a rap sheet detailing at least seven other arrests. Investigators said the last three were in the transit system and involved women who were allegedly kicked or bitten by her between 2011 and now, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

She said nothing as she was led in handcuffs to a police vehicle. She was expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke exclusively with the victim hours before the arrest.

“My face is swollen, I have a broken nose, a fractured chin,” New Jersey resident Lenny Javier told Dias.

The unprovoked attack happened during Monday’s morning rush.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Javier said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stand up from a bench and suddenly shove Javier so hard she lost a shoe as she fell onto the platform.

“Someone needs to take responsibility for this, because it can’t be happening,” said Javier.

Transit crime overall is down just over 15% compared to last year, but there has been a recent spike. In the last 28 days, it’s gone up a little more than 43%. Week to date, it soared close to 122%.

The recent attack renewed calls for more security underground.

“I’m calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to give us 100 to 200 state troopers and to bring down about 100 National Guardsmen,” Passengers United president Charlton D’souz said Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would welcome more MTA officers, but cautioned against using the National Guard.

“I would caution against other forces coming in, because the environment here is very different than what state police or National Guard are trained for,” he said.

As for Javier, she said she will need surgery on her arm, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

