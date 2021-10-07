LAKE PEEKSKILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s pets.
Matthew Savinovich, of Norwood, was arrested Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty, burglary and criminal mischief.
READ MORE: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Exasperated Residents Say 'It's Lawless Right Now'
The Putnam County SPCA says the 27-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend’s three Chihuahuas and a ferret.
It happened over the course of their relationship between December 2019 and November 2020 in Lake Peekskill.
The SPCA says Savinovich has an extensive criminal record and faces a minimum of five years in prison.