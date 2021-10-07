Today’s looking a little brighter with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy again. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, as well, with highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the 60s.

We’ll then have to keep an eye on the second half of the weekend as a low pressure system tracks up the coast. Some of the models are bringing in rain — and periods of heavy rain at that — so this will need to be monitored.