NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic is not stopping kids and families in the Tri-State Area from taking part in Halloween.
Here’s a look at some great Halloween stops for your family.
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze
Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins illuminate two magical locations in New York! (Family Friendly)
Hudson Valley: Van Cortlandt Manor – Croton-on-Hudson, NY
Blaze: Long Island: Old Bethpage Village Restoration – Old Bethpage, NY
Schmitts Farm Haunt
https://schmittsfarmhaunt.com/
Melville, NY
2 Versions, Daytime and Nighttime
Daytime features a lights-on walk through of the haunt and haunted corn trail with no actors. This is perfect for anyone who isn’t looking for big scares but still wants to experience the attraction.
Nighttime features the haunt and the haunted corn trail in full effect with animatronics and a full acting staff.
Not recommended for children under 8 years old. Children 8 – 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
New York City’s 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade
October 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Greenwich Village, NY
Halloween Harvest Festival
https://socratessculpturepark.org/program/halloween/
October 30, 2021 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens, NY
Halloween on the Harlem Meer: Pumpkin Flotilla
https://www.centralparknyc.org/activities/events/pumpkin-flotilla
Charles A. Dana Discovery Center
October 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
New York Botanical Garden’s Scarecrows & Pumpkins Takeover
https://www.nybg.org/event/scarecrows-pumpkins/
September 18 – October 31, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Brite Nites Haunted House — Drive Thru
https://app.gopassage.com/events/brite-nites-2021
Wagner Farm Arboretum, Warren Twp
Thursday, Friday & Saturday from October 7th to 30th, 2021
Long Branch Fall Bazaar 2021
https://www.asburyparkbazaar.com/long-branch-fall-bazaar-2021
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 &24
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Spooky Fest
https://www.cstl.org/spooky-fest/
Center for Science, Teaching and Learning
Rockville Centre, NY