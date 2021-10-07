CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic is not stopping kids and families in the Tri-State Area from taking part in Halloween.

Here’s a look at some great Halloween stops for your family.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

https://pumpkinblaze.org/

Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins illuminate two magical locations in New York! (Family Friendly)

Hudson Valley: Van Cortlandt Manor – Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Blaze: Long Island: Old Bethpage Village Restoration – Old Bethpage, NY

Schmitts Farm Haunt

https://schmittsfarmhaunt.com/

Melville, NY

2 Versions, Daytime and Nighttime

Daytime features a lights-on walk through of the haunt and haunted corn trail with no actors. This is perfect for anyone who isn’t looking for big scares but still wants to experience the attraction.

Nighttime features the haunt and the haunted corn trail in full effect with animatronics and a full acting staff.

Not recommended for children under 8 years old. Children 8 – 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

New York City’s 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade

https://halloween-nyc.com/

October 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Greenwich Village, NY

Halloween Harvest Festival

https://socratessculpturepark.org/program/halloween/

October 30, 2021  12 p.m.  – 5 p.m.

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens, NY

Halloween on the Harlem Meer: Pumpkin Flotilla

https://www.centralparknyc.org/activities/events/pumpkin-flotilla

Charles A. Dana Discovery Center

October 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden’s Scarecrows & Pumpkins Takeover

https://www.nybg.org/event/scarecrows-pumpkins/

September 18 – October 31, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Brite Nites Haunted House — Drive Thru

https://app.gopassage.com/events/brite-nites-2021

Wagner Farm Arboretum, Warren Twp

Thursday, Friday & Saturday from October 7th to 30th, 2021

Long Branch Fall Bazaar 2021

https://www.asburyparkbazaar.com/long-branch-fall-bazaar-2021

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 &24

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Spooky Fest

https://www.cstl.org/spooky-fest/

Center for Science, Teaching and Learning

Rockville Centre, NY

DIY Haunted House Ideas

