NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman they say threw hot water in man’s face and stabbed him in the chest.
Sources tell CBS2 the victim, who is deaf, was sitting on a bench when the woman tried to talk to him. She allegedly got upset that he didn’t understand her and attacked as he started to walk away.READ MORE: New York Comic Con Returns In Person At Jacob Javits Center
READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Signs Bills Aimed At Combating Opioid Crisis
It happened around 6 p.m. on September 2 near Humbolt and Boerum streets in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Police said the 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with burns on his face and chest and wounds to his chest. He was listed in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Exasperated Residents Say It's 'Lawlessness Out Here Right Now'
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.