NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say robbed a 10-year-old girl.
It happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 34th Avenue and 102nd Street in North Corona, Queens.
According to police, the girl was headed to school when the suspect stole her cellphone and her pink and white bicycle with butterflies on it.
He rode off southbound on 102nd Street.
The victim was treated for pain in her hand by her school nurse.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.