NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual Columbus Day Parade will once again march down Fifth Avenue.
The parade returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The parade goes from 44th Street to 72nd Street starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Organizers said it will include special guests and performances.
"You're going to see a great parade. New York City is back… and the Italian American community is back to celebrate that," said Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition.
New York City’s parade is the largest celebration of the Columbus Day holiday in the world.