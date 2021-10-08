CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Columbus Day, Columbus Day Parade, Local TV, New York, New York City, Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual Columbus Day Parade will once again march down Fifth Avenue.

The parade returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Taxi Drivers Rally Against City's $65M Medallion Relief Program Outside Council Hearing

The parade goes from 44th Street to 72nd Street starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Daniel Galeas Falls To His Death Out Harlem Window

Organizers said it will include special guests and performances.

“You’re going to see a great parade. New York City is back… and the Italian American community is back to celebrate that,” said Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition.

MORE NEWS: GrowNYC Teams With Love, Tito's For Series Of Garden-Focused Projects

New York City’s parade is the largest celebration of the Columbus Day holiday in the world.

CBSNewYork Team