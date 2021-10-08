NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A traffic stop turned violent near the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near West 40th Street and 11th Avenue.READ MORE: Queens Man Comes Down From Tree After Spending Almost 3 Days Avoiding Police
Video posted on social media shows a driver attacking three NYPD traffic agents.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Garden State
Police say the driver was involved in a collision. When the officers approached the vehicle, two men inside the car got out, struck the agents and took off.
The traffic agents suffered cuts to their faces.MORE NEWS: New York City Public School Athletes Say COVID Restrictions Put Them At A Disadvantage For College Scholarships
The suspects are now in custody.