NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mask dispute led to an attack inside an Apple Store in Manhattan on Friday.
It happened at the Apple Store on 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 6:45 p.m.READ MORE: Queens Man Comes Down From Tree After Spending Almost 3 Days Avoiding Police
Police say a customer was asked to wear a mask, but he refused and allegedly stabbed a security guard in the stomach and arm and slashed him on the head.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Garden State
“Screaming and people pushing and shoving … I saw him when they took him out in a stretcher, two paramedics followed by about five or six policemen,” one witness said.
The security guard was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: New York City Public School Athletes Say COVID Restrictions Put Them At A Disadvantage For College Scholarships
The suspect fled the scene.