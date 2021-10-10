By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will look very similar to yesterday… just with more coverage of showers. Cloudy skies and a NW breeze make for a seasonable day in the mid 60s, but keep the umbrella handy.

As a low pressure system meanders off the coast and slowly drifts closer to us, we’ll be on the northern fringe of it’s rain. The heaviest will remain well offshore, but it’s close enough to throw showers our way.

The best risk for some steadier batches through the day will be south of east of NYC, especially along the coasts. Overall, it’s mainly light rain and drizzle.

The other story is the continued coastal flooding risk during times of high tides. Nothing crazy, but 1-2 feet above normal should be expected through tomorrow thanks to the steady onshore wind.

A spotty shower is possible overnight, but coverage does look to diminish some. Temps won’t drop much, falling to around 60 in the city and 50s to the north and west.

We’ll wake up Monday to cloudy skies and some lingering drizzle, but overall, it’s a drier day. It’s milder tomorrow, back into the low 70s.

Temps stay above normal this week, possibly nearing 80 degrees by Thursday or Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Nothing major today, just a dreary Sunday with on/off showers.