By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! We’re certainly not looking at a pretty day today, but it won’t be raining from start to finish either.

Temps are in the upper 50s and low 60s waking up with cloudy skies. There are a few scattered showers and some drizzle, so grab the umbrella… and keep it handy all day. Expect on/off rain, especially south and east of NYC. As a system passes by off the coast, the heaviest rain stays offshore. We’re looking at mainly light to moderate showers. If you’re farther inland to the N&W, you may not see much rain at all.

Either way, it’s not a soaking rainfall by any means. We’re just “getting grazed” today. Again, the steadiest risk is along the coasts. Highs this afternoon will be cool, but seasonable… mid to upper 60s for most. It’s another breezy day with northeast winds gusting 20-25 mph at times.

Monday morning may start off with some leftover drops, but much of the day is looking dry. There will still be plenty of cloud cover, but we’ll get some brighter breaks into the late afternoon. It’s warmer with temps into the low 70s.

Next week will feature above normal temps well into the 70s, even nearing 80 by late week… sorry fall lovers!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!