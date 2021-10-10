NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update in the search for missing New Jersey native Lauren Cho.
The 30-year-old disappeared in June during a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend.
#BREAKING: @sbcountysheriff found human remains in #YuccaValley & are working to identify them. This is where 30-year-old NJ resident, Lauren “El” Cho, went missing. She traveled to CA w/ her boyfriend late last year & he reported her missing in June @CBSNewYork @CBSLA @cbslocal pic.twitter.com/S7XJu69ESD
— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) October 10, 2021
Police searching for her said Sunday they have found human remains in a remote area where Cho was last seen.
The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
Officials said the process could take several weeks.