NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was planned for Sunday outside Barclays Center to protest COVID restrictions impacting student-athletes at public schools in New York City.
The Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) has some of the strictest COVID rules in the country.
Legendary Cardozo High School basketball coach Ron Naclerio said the current rules forbid scouts from attending practices at parks.
Naclerio called the PSAL’s fan rule mindboggling since so many kids in the city rely on scholarships to attend college.
"If it's to keep everybody safe, why is everybody allowed to go to a Knick game or a Net game or a hockey game that gets vaccinated?" Naclerio said earlier in the week.
A Department of Education spokesperson previously told CBS2, “… we were able to resume competitive athletics because of our multi-layered approach to health and safety. We are constantly evaluating our spectator policies based on the current healthcare landscape.”