NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old is facing murder charges Sunday after the shooting death of his mother at their Staten Island home.
Police said the teen's father was also wounded, CBS2's John Dias reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, but NYPD said it stemmed from a domestic dispute.
According to authorities, 18-year-old Adnan Pelinkovic got into a fight with his parents at their home on Burbank Avenue in the New Dorp section Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The teen’s father was found with a cut on his chest, but he refused medical attention, according to police.
Pelinkovic was immediately taken into custody and police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
Charges against Pelinkovic include murder, attempted murder and assault.