By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! We’re waking up to mainly cloudy skies once again, along with some very spotty drizzle and light showers.

Temps are in the low 60s around town and 50s in the NW suburbs. You may want to grab the umbrella out the door, but most of us likely won’t need it.

With low pressure meandering off the coast, clouds will linger today. That’s not to say we won’t see some brighter breaks this afternoon, but skies will be mostly cloudy overall, especially this morning.

We can’t rule out a stray shower, but for the most part we are dry today outside of some mist/drizzle at times along the coast. Highs will be milder than this weekend, climbing into the low 70s.

By Tuesday, we get even more improvement! There may be a shower or two, mainly south of the city. Still some clouds, but there should be even more breaks of sun. Temps are a degree or two warmer than Monday.

Then we really get into some October warmth for mid to late week. Temps will climb into the mid and upper 70s, with some inland spots possibly hitting 80 degrees by Friday. That’s running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the week, with the next shower risk holding off until Saturday.

Have a good one!