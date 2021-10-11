NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men involved in gunfire caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened just after midnight Saturday.READ MORE: Police Say Juan Hernandez Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Girl On Bus
The men were walking on White Plains Road in Wakefield when one of them fired a handgun at a moving vehicle, according to police.READ MORE: Police Open Fire On Robbery Suspects Fleeing Midtown Traffic Stop
Stray bullets hit a second-floor apartment window and damaged a parked car.
No one was hurt, police said.MORE NEWS: New York City's Annual Columbus Day Parade To March Up Fifth Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.