By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt after a car that jumped a curb on Tuesday morning.

Newark police told CBS2 the driver was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he plowed into the pedestrians near Broad and Market streets at around 9:15 a.m.

The driver fled the scene, but was later taken into custody by police.

The victims were taken to University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

