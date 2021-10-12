NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt after a car that jumped a curb on Tuesday morning.
Newark police told CBS2 the driver was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he plowed into the pedestrians near Broad and Market streets at around 9:15 a.m.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation, Wyoming Coroner Finds
The driver fled the scene, but was later taken into custody by police.READ MORE: Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Against N.Y.'s Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
The victims were taken to University Hospital.MORE NEWS: Nets: Kyrie Irving's Choice Not To Get Vaccinated Means He Can't Play Until He Does
There was no immediate word on their conditions.