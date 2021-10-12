NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and police say the driver may have been involved in a carjacking.
The blue sedan crushed a fence outside House of Hills Funeral Home on St. John's Place in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m.
Dozens of people were gathered outside for a wake at the time.
“Kids were playing out here, so it’s just by the grace of God nobody got killed, and that’s why I’m not so upset about the damage,” funeral director Charles Wilkins said.
"When I heard that the person got out and ran, I was like, that must have been one heck of an adrenaline pump 'cause I was shocked that somebody got out of that car alive," Crown Heights resident Matthew Walker said.
Police say nobody was hurt in the crash.