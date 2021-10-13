NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From music to fashion to art, David Bowie left his mark on the world, and now it’s all coming to New York.
Bowie’s estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75,” marking what would have been the late musician’s 75th birthday.
It’s being described as an immersive experience with HD screenings of behind-the-scenes footage, an art gallery and retail shops.
The pop-up installation is only coming to New York and London. It opens on Wooster Street in SoHo on Oct. 25 and will run through late January. For more information, visit bowie75.com.