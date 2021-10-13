by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Wednesday’s not looking quite as nice as previously thought. It’ll be a cloudy morning, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon. Temps, however, will remain above normal with highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s… feeling more like June.
Friday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s… 80+° possible inland/S&W.
