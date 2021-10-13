CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, Local TV, New York

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Wednesday’s not looking quite as nice as previously thought. It’ll be a cloudy morning, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon. Temps, however, will remain above normal with highs in the low 70s.

READ MORE: Blue Origin Readies For Space Launch With William Shatner Aboard

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s… feeling more like June.

READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Apparent Stray Bullet Shooting In Brooklyn

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s… 80+° possible inland/S&W.

CLICK HERE for more weather headlines.

MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation, Wyoming Coroner Finds

 

CBSNewYork Team