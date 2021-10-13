NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated.
It’s called “Vax to the Movies.”
Beginning this weekend, pop-up vaccination sites will be set up outside select theaters across the city.
Participating theaters include:
- the AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem
- the Regal Union Square
- the Concourse Plaza Multiplex in the Bronx
- the Regal UA Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn
- the Regal UA Kaufman Astoria in Queens
- and the Regal Bricktown Charlestown on Staten Island.
The mayor says since the city initiated its indoor vaccination mandate in September, vaccination rates have increased by 9%.