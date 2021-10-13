BREAKINGPolice: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shoots 2 Women At Brooklyn Home, Killing 1
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated.

It’s called “Vax to the Movies.”

Beginning this weekend, pop-up vaccination sites will be set up outside select theaters across the city.

Participating theaters include:

  • the AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem
  • the Regal Union Square
  • the Concourse Plaza Multiplex in the Bronx
  • the Regal UA Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn
  • the Regal UA Kaufman Astoria in Queens
  • and the Regal Bricktown Charlestown on Staten Island.

The mayor says since the city initiated its indoor vaccination mandate in September, vaccination rates have increased by 9%.

