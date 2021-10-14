NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Music legend Bob Dylan had a message for theatergoers attending the reopening of the new Broadway musical “Girl from the North Country” on Wednesday night.
During curtain call for the show, which features Bob Dylan songs, actress Mare Winningham read a letter from Dylan, who thanked the cast and creative team.
“Sorry I can’t be here tonight, but I’ve seen this play more than once. It’s moved me every time. My songs couldn’t be in better hands,” Winningham read.
“Girl from the North Country” is on stage at the Belasco Theatre on 44th Street.