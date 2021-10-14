NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the suspect who they say threatened a woman with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her.
It happened at 4:30 a.m. Monday at a building at Malcolm X Boulevard and Kosciuszko Street in Brooklyn.
Police say the victim, 26, was arriving when the suspect approached her from behind and said "let me in the building." She refused, and he pulled out a box cutter, police said. He then forced her to take him to her apartment, where he sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police said. He stole her iPhone and $200 worth of jewelry and then took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.