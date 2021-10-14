NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against an NYPD officer accused of shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing that woman’s current girlfriend.

The state Attorney General’s Office is handling the case since it is considered a police-involved shooting, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.

Cellphone video shows Yvonne Wu, 31, being frisked by fellow police officers Wednesday evening.

Wu, a five-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was off-duty when she allegedly shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed 24-year-old Jamie Liang, her ex’s new girlfriend, according to detectives.

Multiple 911 calls came in reporting shots fired inside a house at the corner of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The deadly encounter has the community on edge.

“I can’t believe it. It’s awful,” one woman said.

CBS2 has leared Wu and her ex broke up last month.

“I saw them all the time together,” said Jeanette Vargas, a neighbor. “Just like anyone else, you can come home and find your lover or someone with someone else and you snap. So I don’t think it had nothing to do that she was a police officer.”

Police sources told CBS2 the deadly encounter may have been premeditated.

“We believe all three parties knew each other,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper.

Sources said Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend’s home, which they shared at one time. When she returned with Liang, Wu allegedly fired off multiple rounds.

“It’s a very good chance it is her service weapon,” Kemper said. “One female, a 24-year-old, was found lying in the living room area and the second female, a 23-year-old, was found lying on the floor in the bedroom.”

Police said Wu admitted to the shooting right away.

“I would describe her as calm and collective and very forthcoming,” said Kemper.

Police said Wu’s ex-girlfriend is in stable condition, but her injuries are serious.

Sources said Wu and her ex had remained in touch, but their post-relationship communication was “confrontational.”